$115.7M hospital planned for Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — CaroMont Health plans to expand further in the Charlotte region with a new hospital in Cleveland County.

The Gastonia-based health-care provider said on Tuesday it plans to build a hospital estimated to cost $115.7 million between Kings Mountain and Shelby.

The proposed site is at the interchange of U.S. 74 and Shelby Road. CaroMont did not disclose a specific location. It owns a nearly 2-acre property that fits that description with a Kings Mountain address at 103 N. Goforth St., Cleveland County real estate records show.

The hospital plans come in response to the state identifying the need for 86 additional acute care beds in Cleveland County. CaroMont will file a certificate of need with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to utilize 18 of those beds for the new facility.

The proposed hospital would include 18 acute-care beds, six observation beds, and a full-service emergency department with 12 bays. It would also have two operating rooms, one endoscopy room, and full-service imaging and laboratory departments.

“The future of healthcare isn’t just bigger buildings; it’s smarter ones, built around where patients live and how they use care,” CaroMont Health President and CEO Chris Peek said. ”We studied the diagnoses and services this community needs most, and we designed a hospital around those answers.”

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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