12-year-old driver pulled over in Monroe says he missed school bus

MONROE, N.C. — A traffic stop in Monroe gave officers a surprise after the driver turned out to be a 12-year-old boy on his way to school Wednesday morning.

The Monroe Police Department told Channel 9 that an officer spotted an SUV with a “fictitious license plate,” and the driver was acting suspiciously around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer pulled the SUV over and found the young boy behind the wheel. The department said the boy said he missed his school bus and decided to drive himself to school. Police didn’t say where the boy got the SUV.

A school resource officer was called to take the boy to class, and the SUV was secured, according to MPD. After that, officers made a referral to the Department of Social Services, and MPD said it’s working with the family to ensure the boy’s safety.

Police didn’t say if the boy or his parents were cited in connection with the traffic stop.

