120-plus acres in Rock Hill targeted for major mixed-use development

By Charlotte Business Journal

FILE: Construction (WSOC)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A project calling for hundreds of residential units and commercial space in Rock Hill cleared a major hurdle last week. The next step in its approvals process is expected to take place later this month before Rock Hill City Council.

Rock Hill’s planning commission recommended approval last week of a rezoning request from York Capital LLC and Albright Corners LLC for a 127-acre site at Mount Holly and Albright roads. City documents show the site is being eyed by those entities for a new residential development, including apartments, townhomes and single-family homes.

Commission documents show the project would be developed in two areas named Albright Commons East and Albright Commons West.

