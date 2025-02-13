13-year-old arrested after deadly stabbing, police say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 13-year-old boy is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Chester County Tuesday.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to an incident on Russell Road in the Blackstock community, just south of Chester, late Tuesday night.

Deputies found a 16-year-old stabbed and took him to the hospital where he later died.

The Sheriff’s Office said the teen suspect has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He’s currently being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice where police said he’ll stay pending a hearing before a family court judge.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted with the investigation.

