13-year-old from Charlotte becomes ambassador for kids battling Crohn’s disease

CHARLOTTE — The symptoms of Crohn’s disease can be overlooked by parents, and a missed diagnosis can have life-long effects if not treated.

That’s why one 13-year-old girl from Charlotte is working to raise awareness ahead of World IBD Day this Sunday.

It’s a special cause to Channel 9′s Scott Wickersham, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s in 2018.

Barrett Hallaway was in the fourth grade when she started to notice something wasn’t right.

“I was just really tired, I didn’t want to go to school because I felt really tired,” Hallaway said.

Her mom, Katie, noticed something startling as well later that summer.

“She didn’t grow for over a year and lost some weight. And being at summer camp for four weeks, she came home and it was like a dramatic change. I thought, oh my goodness did you not like camp food? Did you not eat?” Katie told Wickersham.

Their family doctor suspected Crohn’s disease, and an endoscopy confirmed it.

Dr. Tiffany Linville, Barrett’s gastroenterologist, says there are specific symptoms parents should look for.

“[Look for things] like abdominal pain, diarrhea, growth impairment ... fevers, rashes, joint pains, sores in the mouth,” Linville said.

Because it affects the small intestine, nutrients may not be properly absorbed. The effects, especially on growing children, can be serious.

“[Effects include] an increased risk of colorectal cancer or surgery because of narrowing in the intestinal tract,” Linville said.

Barrett and her mom are glad her current treatment is working for her. She takes Humira shots.

The search for better treatment is why Barrett was a special ambassador at this year’s “Take Steps” event at the U.S. Whitewater Center. The event raises money for Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis awareness and research.

“I wanted to feel better and everyone else wants to too. It’s a way for everyone to feel better and get better,” Hallaway said.

The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation raised over $100,000 for research thanks to Team Barrett and many others. You can donate to her team at this link. The foundation is looking for better treatments, or even a cure, to help more kids enjoy life as teenagers.

Barret’s mom says she doesn’t have a family history of Crohn’s, but it’s more common in people who have family members with the disease.

(WATCH: Charlotte woman raises money, awareness for son’s rare disorder)

Charlotte woman raises money, awareness for son’s rare disorder

©2024 Cox Media Group