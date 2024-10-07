14 of 19 polling locations in Avery County unusable after Helene

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Boards of elections across several mountain counties are working to ensure people will be able to vote.

Early voting in North Carolina starts in just 10 days, but it could take months to repair roads in the High Country. In Avery County, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned 14 of 19 polling locations there can’t be used.

At one county office building, 4 feet of water inside left behind a pile of debris.

The Avery County Senior Center is home to one of the county’s bigger polling locations. But inside, it’s a muddy mess from the flooding in Newland.

Faherty learned the early voting location in Newland fortunately wasn’t damaged, but as storm relief efforts continue, cots have been set up inside for first responders.

Sheila Ollis, the director of Avery County’s Board of Elections, spoke with Faherty about the 300 ballots that have already been sent out.

“We are getting calls about ballots that have been damaged and they’re asking for another ballot,” she said. “So what we do is we spoil the ballot that we sent them that’s not useable and the reissue them another ballot. The ballot is not counted until we get it back to us.”

Ollis said early voting is crucial to Avery County. Faherty checked and in the last presidential election, 6,000 of the 9,500 voters in the county voted early in Newland.

In Asheville, though politics aren’t top of mind for many, we are less than one month away from Election Day. Polling locations are being used as distribution centers for basic needs like food and water. Some of those locations are filled with donations from neighboring counties.

Volunteers are now looking for new places for supplies so some polls can reopen on time.

Early voting in North Carolina starts Oct. 17. In South Carolina, it starts Oct. 21.

