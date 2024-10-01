Helene aftermath: Urgent search underway in Avery County for survivors

HEATON, N.C. — Avery County is one of the spots in our area where Helene hit the hardest. Channel 9 was with rescue crews Tuesday as they searched for survivors.

By Tuesday evening, the death toll from the storm was up to 159 people in six states. Nearly half of the deaths were in North Carolina, while dozens of others were in South Carolina and Georgia.

The devastation was especially bad in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where at least 57 people died in and around Asheville.

Closer to home, part of Avery County nearly washed away. What was once the only way in and out of Heaton, a community in Elk Park, is now destroyed.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz followed along with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office as they looked for a missing woman. The agency is helping Avery County with their search and rescue efforts.

Many in Avery County live in remote parts of the mountain county, with Helene-destroyed bridges and roads. The only way to get to them is by off-road vehicles and boats.

On Tuesday, a search continued for a missing woman last seen floating on her rooftop down a river bend. With the help of the Cary swift water rescue team, Goetz was able to follow along with first responders as they journeyed to the other side of the river, hiking through the hillsides in search of answers.

Cpl. Travis James has been in the area for days and is determined to help. On Monday, he delivered essentials to a family living on the other side of a bridge over the Elk River.

“We were able to string up a canoe to ferry supplies across the river to them, and we were able to get them some supplies, some food, some baby wipes,” James said. “The Avery County Sheriff’s Office was able to get diapers for their 2-year-old daughter.”

While searching on the ground, Goetz was able to capture video of one of the only families left. They were looking at the destruction from the edge of what was once their only way out of town.

With no sight of the missing woman on Tuesday, first responders will continue looking for her. Channel 9 plans to keep up with their search efforts.

