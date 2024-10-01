Officials working to make sure NC Helene victims can still vote

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s State Board of Elections is taking action to make sure victims of Helene are able to vote.

Right now, the board is trying to reopen 12 county election offices so mail-in ballots and voter registrations can be processed.

On Tuesday, the executive director of NCSBE said once those offices are back running, they will start processing the early voting and election day voting sites to see if they can be used.

“We do not have all the answers right now, but we are diligently working to figure them out,” Karen Brinson Bell said.

North Carolina’s photo identification law is in effect, but if voters lost their ID because of Helene, there is a natural disaster exemption and they will still be able to cast a ballot.

“We continue to keep all of those affected by Helene in our thoughts as rescue and recovery efforts continue. And we stand with everyone else in our gratitude for the brave law enforcement, National Guard, and emergency officials who are working around the clock to find and rescue any victims and starting the cleanup process,” Bell said.

Those impacted by Helene in North Carolina can click here for more voting information.

(WATCH BELOW: Tropical storm flooding brings debris to major drinking water supply)

Tropical storm flooding brings debris to major drinking water supply













©2024 Cox Media Group