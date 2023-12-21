14 with ties to Mexican cartels sentenced for trafficking drugs in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — A two-year investigation headed by the Drug Enforcement Administration led to the arrest and sentencing of 14 members of a drug organization that trafficked a lot of drugs while illegally having guns in the Charlotte area, Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced on Wednesday.

The drug organization with ties to the Mexican cartels, Sinaloa and CJNG, trafficked hundreds of kilos of cocaine, fentanyl, and other narcotics in the Charlotte area between 2017 and 2022, according to court documents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies used court-authorized wiretaps, controlled purchases of narcotics, and extensive surveillance in the investigation.

They seized about 328 kilograms of cocaine, 26 kilograms of fentanyl, and a kilogram of heroin.

In addition, the following items were seized: About 60 firearms, 18 high-capacity magazines and ammunition, more than $2.4 million

in drug money, over $300,000 in jewelry, two residences, 10 vehicles, a boat, and two tractor-trailers with hidden compartments for smuggling narcotics.

“Deadly drugs like fentanyl and the gun violence tied to the drug trade are responsible for shattering families and devastating our communities,” said King. “The prosecution of this trafficking organization with ties to Mexican drug cartels exemplifies our ongoing efforts to disrupt drug networks, reduce drug-induced gun violence, and build strong and safe communities. I want to thank the DEA and all of our law enforcement partners for their exemplary work in this case and for joining forces to combat drug activity and violent crime.”

The following people were sentenced Wednesday:

Salvador Barrera Jr., 28, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 24 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Ricardo Johnathan Gomez, 28, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Johnny Lane Owens Sr., 46, of Albemarle, North Carolina, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Isaac Sandoval, 31, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Adrian Christopher Solares, 33, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 135 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Luis Raymundo Macias-Robles, 32, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 121 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Norberto Macedo Jr., 29, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 95 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Derek Duane Crump, 42, of Albemarle, was sentenced to 77 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Christian Alexander Hernandez, 29, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 74 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Erik Perales, 28, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Jesus Adrian Perales, 32, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Janquil Josselyn Jackson, 30, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Christok Alexander Mata, 21, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

David George Jansen, 45, of Indian Land, South Carolina, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

