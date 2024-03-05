14-year-old dies after being hit by semi-truck near driveway in Catawba County

MAIDEN, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a Freightliner semi-truck near his home, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to a home on Caleb Road near East Maiden Road around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in a rural area near Maiden.

According to the highway patrol, the teenager was riding “a makeshift skateboard” down his driveway when he entered the road and got hit by the truck.

The victim of the crash was taken to a hospital in Lincolnton, where he died from his injuries, highway patrol said. He wasn’t immediately identified.

The crash is still under investigation, but troopers said it doesn’t appear that the driver was speeding or impaired.

Troopers said the driver in the truck wasn’t hurt, and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information on this story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH: Bond set for suspect in SC DUI crash that killed bride on wedding night)

Bond set for suspect in SC DUI crash that killed bride on wedding night

©2024 Cox Media Group