US Marshals set up sniper inside neighbor’s home during SWAT situation

CHARLOTTE — A community was told to shelter in place while a massive amount of law enforcement personnel were called to the scene of a deadly shootout at an east Charlotte home.

Early Monday afternoon, the scene started to unfold at Galway Drive near the intersection of Milton Road and The Plaza. Three officers were killed, including at least one U.S. Marshal, sources said.

One of the two suspects is dead. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said two suspects barricaded themselves inside the house. The area was secured by late afternoon and neighbors were no longer asked to shelter in place.

“I hope they are alright,” said neighbor Jackie Bird. “I am praying for them and their families and everybody to be alright.”

‘Kept going and escalating’

Tyler Wilson and his roommates were sitting at home when they heard a loudspeaker outside.

They then heard gunshots at about 1:30 p.m.

“Then shots ringing left and right for 30 minutes,” Wilson said.

Officers needed access to his home and property.

“It just kept going and escalating, every window, cops kept coming in,” he said. “They were jumping over our fence, so I let them come through the house. They set up a U.S. marshal sniper in my room.”

The roommates described the scene that seemed like it was out of a Hollywood movie.

“It felt like a movie, and we had front-row seats,” Wilson said. “There were at least 100 gunshots. It was a lot.”

Reactions from local and state officials have been pouring in

CMPD officers reopened the entrances and roads to Atrium Health Main late Monday afternoon.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and city manager Marcus Jones went to the hospital.

I am deeply saddened by the shooting that occurred that involved Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and US Marshals today. I ask that all Charlotteans keep them, the other injured officers, and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) April 29, 2024

We stand ready to assist our law enforcement partners and support all of the law enforcement involved in any way we can, including @CMPD. Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners. We are monitoring the situation. https://t.co/xuF19TCMZa — U.S. Attorney Dena King (@USAttyKing) April 29, 2024

My heart is full for all of the law enforcement officers, Clt Fire & their families who put their lives on the line everyday to serve our community. — Danté Anderson (@DanteAnderson) April 29, 2024

