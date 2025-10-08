Local

$140K winning lottery ticket sold at York County supermarket

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
$140K winning lottery ticket sold at York County supermarket (Unsplash)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket purchased in Rock Hill has won a $140,000 jackpot.The winning ticket was bought at Food Lion on Heckle Boulevard, S.C. Education Lottery officials announced.

ALSO READ: South Carolina man celebrates birthday with $200,000 lottery win

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, Oct. 7, marking South Carolina’s 30th Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot win.

The winning numbers were 7, 14, 28, 31, and 32.

The jackpot had rolled over four times before the Tuesday win, increasing the prize to $140,000.

The odds of winning the Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 850,668.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is set at $100,000.

Residents are encouraged to check their tickets, as the identity of the jackpot winner remains unknown.

VIDEO: Nonprofit founder wins lottery, pledges prize to help Charlotte homeless

Nonprofit founder wins lottery, pledges prize to help Charlotte homeless

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read