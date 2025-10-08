$140K winning lottery ticket sold at York County supermarket

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket purchased in Rock Hill has won a $140,000 jackpot.The winning ticket was bought at Food Lion on Heckle Boulevard, S.C. Education Lottery officials announced.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, Oct. 7, marking South Carolina’s 30th Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot win.

The winning numbers were 7, 14, 28, 31, and 32.

The jackpot had rolled over four times before the Tuesday win, increasing the prize to $140,000.

The odds of winning the Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 850,668.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is set at $100,000.

Residents are encouraged to check their tickets, as the identity of the jackpot winner remains unknown.

