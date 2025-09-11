South Carolina man celebrates birthday with $200,000 lottery win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Rock Hill man celebrated his birthday with a stroke of luck, winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Quick Shop Food Mart on Anderson Road North in Rock Hill, and the man saved it to scratch on his birthday.

“It was a great one,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “Unbelievable.”

The man beat the odds of 1 in 900,000 to win the top prize on the Ice Cold Bonus scratch-off game.

For selling the winning ticket, Quick Shop Food Mart in Rock Hill received a $2,000 commission.

There is still one more $200,000 top prize remaining in the Ice Cold Bonus game.

VIDEO: Woman wins $250K lottery prize, celebrates at local gas station

VIDEO: Woman wins $250K lottery prize, celebrates at local gas station

©2025 Cox Media Group