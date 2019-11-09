  • 15-year-old charged after stolen gun found in car during high school football game

    MONROE, N.C. - Deputies say a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a stolen handgun was found inside a car at a Union County high school Friday night. 

    The gun was found at Parkwood High School during a football game. 

    The Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies who were working the gate smelled a controlled substance coming from a group trying to enter the football game. 

    The deputies told the group they could not enter if they had been smoking marijuana. 

    Shortly after, deputies saw a car in the parking lot driving with no headlights. They asked the driver to pull over and when three people got out of the car, deputies said they smelled marijuana coming from the car. 

    A search of the car revealed a gun hidden under the driver's seat. 

    The gun was stolen from a Waxhaw resident several weeks ago, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. 

    Officials said the teen was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a weapon by a minor. 

