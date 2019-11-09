MONROE, N.C. - Deputies say a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a stolen handgun was found inside a car at a Union County high school Friday night.
The gun was found at Parkwood High School during a football game.
[ALSO READ: 15-year-old charged with carjacking woman outside Northlake Target]
The Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies who were working the gate smelled a controlled substance coming from a group trying to enter the football game.
The deputies told the group they could not enter if they had been smoking marijuana.
Shortly after, deputies saw a car in the parking lot driving with no headlights. They asked the driver to pull over and when three people got out of the car, deputies said they smelled marijuana coming from the car.
A search of the car revealed a gun hidden under the driver's seat.
[ALSO READ: 15-year-old boy accused of shooting 19-year-old woman in face with rifle]
The gun was stolen from a Waxhaw resident several weeks ago, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said the teen was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a weapon by a minor.
Read more top trending stories on wsoctv.com:
- Police: 2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting at south Charlotte home
- Man found shot to death inside uptown high-rise apartment complex
- Woman carjacked outside Harris Teeter in Matthews; suspect arrested in Charlotte
- FORECAST: Chilly temps to continue throughout weekend despite sunshine
- Film crews roll into Concord to shoot Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker story
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}