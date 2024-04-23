These are the jobs paying over $100K in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — While a six-figure salary might not go as far as it used to in the Queen City, there are a lot of jobs paying at least $100,000.

According to the newest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, you can choose from nearly 100 career paths that have mean salaries of at least $100,000 in the Charlotte area.

Medical professionals dominate the top of the earnings list, with surgeons and physicians taking seven of the top 10 spots. Lawyers, finance workers, and managers are also earning comfortable salaries in the Charlotte area.

The BLS statistics show that the most popular jobs paying six figures in the Charlotte area include management occupations, computer and mathematical occupations, software developers, accountants and auditors, computer systems analysts, legal occupations, and financial managers. (See the table below.)

So how far does $100,000 go in Charlotte in 2024?

According to an analysis by SmartAsset, Charlotteans have a purchasing power of about $76,750 from a $100,000 salary after adjusting for taxes and cost of living. SmartAsset’s analysis ranked Charlotte at No. 31 among the United States’ largest cities.

And if you want to live in one of Charlotte’s more popular neighborhoods, you’ll want to look into those career options. According to Channel 9′s partners at the Charlotte Business Journal, 33 local zip codes take a minimum annual income of $100,000 to cover a mortgage payment there. Wealthy neighborhoods like Myers Park and Eastover were on the list, but more than half of the zip codes were scattered throughout suburban communities surrounding Charlotte.

