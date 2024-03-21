15-year-old girl reported missing in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for help finding a teenager who was last seen on Wednesday.

Fifteen-year-old Hannah LaForge has not come home since she was dropped off at Mooresville High School around 7 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

LaForge is 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has dark red hair and tattoos of stars on her temple and a heart on her cheek. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, Christmas sweatpants and had a Mooresville High backpack when she was last seen.

Police think LaForge may be in the Charlotte, Mooresville, or Lincoln County areas, where she is known to frequent.

Anyone with information can call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or Detective E. Saladino at 704-658-9023.

(WATCH BELOW: Missing snapping turtle, Thanos, may have been taken from NC rest stop, owner says)

Missing snapping turtle, Thanos, may have been taken from NC rest stop, owner says





©2024 Cox Media Group