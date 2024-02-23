$15M pickleball complex planned in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Serve Pickleball + Kitchen is seeking rezoning approval for a $15-plus million project in Cornelius.

DB Entertainment Real Estate Management, owned by Jack and Robin Salzman, is behind that concept. It looks to rezone a 6.39-acre parcel at 20220 Chartown Drive, adjacent to the Magnolia Estates neighborhood. That property is currently vacant.

“There’s not enough courts and not enough places like we want,” says Jack Salzman. “We’re not skipping any corners.”

The site is currently conditionally zoned. The rezoning seeks a Highway Commercial Land use classification, which encompasses more commercial uses such as banks, hotels and offices with an allowance for recreational uses, said Rox Burhans, planning director for the town of Cornelius.

