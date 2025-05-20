16-month-old dies at Lenoir daycare; investigation underway

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Lenoir Police Department has confirmed the death of a 16-month-old at a daycare center.

The child, later identified as Maddy, was found unresponsive at Creative Beginnings of Lenoir on Morganton Boulevard yesterday afternoon.

First responders said EMS attempted to perform CPR on Maddy after she failed to wake up from her nap.

Investigators are now looking into the cause of the child’s death.

However, they said the daycare has been cooperative.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Maddy’s mother and siblings.

