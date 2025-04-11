Former Catawba County daycare worker accused of assaulting kids

MAIDEN, N.C. — Police have charged a former daycare worker in Catawba County with more than a dozen counts of assaulting young children and child abuse.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in Maiden on Friday where he learned interns from a local high school alerted authorities about the alleged abuse.

Maiden’s police chief said he was thankful the students who were working at Rosenwald Preschool Academy did the right thing.

Investigators said they’ve already reviewed hundreds of hours of video from the daycare.

Police in Maiden said they first learned of the allegations at the preschool academy on April 1.

According to court documents, the teacher, Cheryl Dobbs, is charged with both assault of a child and abuse.

Investigators said their case against her already involves more than a dozen children.

Some of the allegations include hitting and smacking children, jerking them up by their arms, striking them with a fly swatter, and spraying a soap water mixture into their faces.

On Friday, Channel 9 spoke with a couple who said they have a three-year-old in the classroom and were stunned to learn of the allegations and see the video.

“Upset – we cried. Shaken…disappointed because we take our kids there and we’re thinking that our kids are being protected,” Shamar Wilfong said.

So far, the preschool is not discussing the allegations but they told Channel 9 they’re cooperating fully with authorities.

The police chief said their investigation is far from over and there could be additional charges.

