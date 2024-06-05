16-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy with autism was reported missing from Richmond County, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Jathan “Jay” William Herendon was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on West Ridge Court in the Cordova community of Rockingham.

Herendon has blonde hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office said he has autism, ADHD, anxiety, PTSD, and explosive behavior disorder.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a multi-colored graffiti T-shirt with jeans and black or purple shoes. He may have a black shirt and khaki pants for a change of clothes. He may also have a gray duffle bag with teal trim.

Authorities said Herendon is afraid of water and heights.

Local search and rescue teams are working to find the teen. If you see him, call 911.

Deputies also asked anyone living in the area to review any cameras at your house starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday to see if you have any video of Herendon walking or on a bike.









©2024 Cox Media Group