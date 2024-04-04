16-year-old killed in Chester shooting; 18-year old arrested, police say

CHESTER, S.C. — A 16-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old has been charged with murder, the Chester Police Department said.

Police said on Tuesday just before midnight, they were called to Spring Street at Gadsden Street for a shooting. They found a 16-year-old performing CPR on another 16-year-old.

The coroner later confirmed the victim died from their injuries.

Chester police said on Wednesday, they worked with the sheriff’s office and state investigators to arrest 18-year-old Connie Di’Rose Miller. She was arrested less than 24 hours after the shooting.

Police found more evidence through search warrants, including a “significant” amount of marijuana and cash.

“The teamwork between our departments has proven instrumental in ensuring that justice is swiftly served for the victim and their family,” said part of a statement from Chief William Petty.

Miller has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was taken to the Chester County jail.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time,” Chester police said in a news release.

