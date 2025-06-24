16-year-old shot in Monroe drive-by, police say

MONROE, N.C. — A 16-year-old was shot during a drive-by incident by an accomplice in Monroe late Monday night, according to a release from the Monroe Police Department.

The incident occurred at 11:26 p.m. on Skywatch Lane, where Monroe Police responded to reports of shots fired into two homes.

Officers determined that a vehicle stopped on Skywatch Lane, and multiple individuals exited the vehicle, firing into the homes.

Fortunately, no one inside the homes was injured, police said.

Shortly after, at 11:39 p.m., police were called to Atrium Union, where the teenager was reported to have a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The teen was airlifted to a Charlotte area hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives believe the teenager was accidentally shot by an accomplice during the drive-by shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Monroe Police.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Shooting erupts at west Charlotte block party, one injured

Shooting erupts at west Charlotte block party, one injured

©2025 Cox Media Group