12-year-old, 15-year-old shot during street fight in Monroe, police say

MONROE, N.C. — Police in Monroe say two children were shot and hospitalized during a “large street fight” Saturday evening.

The fight was reported on Skywatch Lane, which is in a neighborhood in the west side of Monroe off of Waxhaw Highway.

Police said officers were called for the fight around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and found a 12-year-old who had been shot. Officers then found out that before they got there, a 15-year-old had been shot and taken to a hospital.

Both of the victims had life-threatening injuries, police said. Their current condition isn’t known.

It’s not clear if both of the victims were involved in the fight. The Monroe Police Department says they’re still investigating the shooting, but no information has been given on possible suspects.

The victims haven’t been identified.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

