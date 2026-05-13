16th rabid animal case confirmed this year in Cleveland County

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — On Tuesday, the Cleveland County Health Department was notified of a skunk that tested positive for rabies. The infected animal was found on Brook Road in Kings Mountain. This marks the 16th rabid animal case identified in the county this year, the health department said in a news release.

Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease if post-exposure prophylaxis is administered. The disease is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or via contamination of open wounds or mucous membranes with potentially infectious material such as saliva, health officials said. Any person bitten or exposed to potentially infectious saliva from an animal should contact their health care provider or the local health department for a rabies risk assessment.

Prevention of rabies is based on the protection of susceptible animals and people, along with appropriate management of persons and animals exposed to rabies.

This includes vaccinating pets and controlling stray animal populations.

In accordance with North Carolina State Law, all dogs, cats and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag. Cats are the most commonly identified domestic animal with rabies.

If pets are currently vaccinated at the time of exposure to rabies, they should receive a booster dose of rabies vaccine. If pets are not currently vaccinated, the animals will be euthanized or quarantined for six months in accordance with state law.

Persons exposed to rabies should seek medical guidance from their health care provider or the local health department. Local measures also focus on limiting stray and feral animals.

In the cities of Shelby, Kings Mountain, Boiling Springs and Grover, all dogs must be kept on a leash. People should not approach stray or feral dogs or cats. Feral cat colonies should be intensively monitored and their location reported to Cleveland County Animal Services.

Raccoons, skunks and other wildlife serve as the reservoir for rabies in North Carolina and residents are advised to leave wildlife alone. Rabies occurs throughout North Carolina.

Anyone who sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior should call Cleveland County Animal Services at 704-481-9884. The Cleveland County Health Department can be reached at 980-484-5169 or 980-484-5100.

Any person bitten or exposed to potentially infectious saliva from an animal should contact their health care provider or the local health department for a rabies risk assessment. Anyone who sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior should call Cleveland County Animal Services.

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