17-year-old charged for deadly shooting at west Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE — A teenager has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting in west Charlotte last month.

On Feb. 15, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer found 24-year-old Jaziyah Joseph Haigbea-Boone shot on Wilkinson Boulevard near Midland Avenue. He died at the scene, according to police.

Channel 9 saw several CMPD units and an ambulance in the parking lot of a Kangaroo Express gas station.

The shooting was one of three homicides being investigated by CMPD within a 12-hour period.

Police said they identified the suspect as a 17-year-old. He turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with murder.

The teen is in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police never said what led up to the shooting.

