Police investigate homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a homicide in West Charlotte Thursday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., police said they were on the scene of a homicide in the 3800 block of Wilkinson Blvd.

WSOC saw several CMPD units and an ambulance in the parking lot of a Kangaroo Express gas station. Police have not released any details on the nature of the crime or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

