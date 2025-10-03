17-year-old suspect charged with murder in Midtown parking deck shooting

CHARLOTTE — A 17-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after he allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old Wednesday night in the Target parking deck on Metropolitan Avenue in Midtown, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Friday.

Alex Cruz Martinez, 16, met someone to buy a gun when he was shot several times, a source told Channel 9.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he died.

The shooting suspect was also shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

After being released from the hospital, the teen will be transferred into the custody of the state’s Juvenile Justice department and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, and felony obstruction.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

