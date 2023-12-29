17-year-old wanted in deadly Mount Holly double shooting arrested in NY

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A teenager wanted for a deadly shooting in Mount Holly earlier this month has been taken into custody in New York, according to deputies.

A 17-year-old male who was wanted in connection to the deaths of two 19-year-olds who were found shot to death in a vehicle long Piedmont Avenue near Dodge Street on Dec. 14.

GEMS pronounced the two people dead at the scene. Police identified them as Jayden Dae’Shun Munson, 19, and Jaylan Marray Jackson, 19. Both were from Concord.

A tip led the Broome County Sheriff’s Office to a home in the town of Union, NY. The suspect was taken into custody with issue.

