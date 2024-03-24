‘A good heart’: 18-year-old killed in Lancaster County shooting, deputies say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An 18-year-old has been killed following a shooting in Lancaster County Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred just before 11:15 p.m. on Zion Road.

At the scene, police said they found 18-year-old Stephen Carter across the road from his house with an apparent gunshot wound.

Carter later passed away, according to police.

Family members told police that Carter was outside when they heard a gunshot. They then started searching for him and eventually found him on the ground across the road and tried to give him first aid before paramedics got there.

Veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts spoke with Carter’s mother, Brandy Patterson, about the last words she heard from her son.

“He got a good heart, and he loves doing stuff for people. And the last words he told me last night were, “I love you, momma.” He was doing good; he was working until that happened,” Patterson said.

Carter’s younger brother, Blaze Patterson, told Counts he was just beginning to get his life on track when it was taken so abruptly.

“He was my best friend, he was just like getting on his feet, he had stopped getting in trouble,” Patterson said.

While no arrests have been made in this case, police believe this was not a random incident, and residents of the area are not believed to be in danger.

“This is a very active investigation, and we are pursuing promising leads,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “I encourage anyone with any information about this shooting to contact us immediately. We will release more information when appropriate as the investigation progresses. Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family, and I hope we will have answers for them about who did this and why very soon.”

Carter’s aunt, Amanda Patterson, and grandmother, Tammy Washburn would like to see whoever is responsible to pay the price.

“I hope they do, I really hope they do because this is crazy, it don’t make any sense,” Patterson said.

“If he had a penny he would give it to you, whoever done this to him, needs to be locked up now,” Washburn told Counts.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

