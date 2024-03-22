Suspect in deadly west Charlotte shooting turns himself in after police chase

CHARLOTTE — A suspect turned himself into the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Friday morning after leading police on a chase.

CMPD confirmed Friday that Dean Antonio Tate is accused of shooting and killing someone Thursday night in west Charlotte.

MEDIC pronounced one person deceased at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Scottview Drive, off U.S. Highway 74 near Interstate 485.

“The main message is: ‘Conflict resolution,’” said CMPD Maj. Torri Tellis. “You got to be able to talk through things if you have an issue with something. Don’t resort to violence by picking up a gun, picking up any sort of weapon.”

Residents had to walk to get to their homes after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department taped off the entrance of Scottview Drive during the investigation.

“The first thing I did once I showed up was called my siblings because they are in the neighborhood at the moment,” said neighbor Arlin Morazan. “Make sure they were safe and if they could stay inside and keep the doors locked.”

Officers didn’t release the victim’s name but said the suspect and victim knew each other. They said the suspect specifically targeted the victim.

CMPD said a witness at the scene also knew Tate. She fought him off after he allegedly tried to kidnap her after the shooting. That all happened before officers arrived.

After the incident, officers stationed themselves near the witness’s home while they worked to find Tate. They saw him driving not far from her home, and on Friday around 4 a.m., police began pursuing the vehicle on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. They continued north until they ended up in the parking lot of CMPD’s headquarters.

Channel 9 crews could see detectives searching the vehicle before it was towed away shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said Tate turned himself in after that incident. He’s charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

CMPD detectives believe Tate could have tried to hurt the witness had officers and detectives not intervened.

