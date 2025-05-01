Deadly crash under investigation in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in northwest Charlotte on Thursday evening.

It happened on the 1400 block of Beatties Ford Road.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a pedestrian was killed in this incident, and another person was seriously hurt.

Five others were evaluated but declined transportation, according to firefighters.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

