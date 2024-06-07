18-year-old reported missing in Union County

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Deputies in Union County are searching for a missing 18-year-old.

Family members reported Rilan Haines missing earlier this week, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. He was last seen at his home in Indian Trail early Wednesday morning.

Haines described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes, and short, curly hair.

Haines is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.









©2024 Cox Media Group