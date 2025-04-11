19-year-old arrested, accused of organizing Charlotte street takeovers through Instagram

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte have been cracking down on illegal street takeovers, and now officers have arrested one of the people who runs a prolific Instagram page organizing the dangerous acts.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz has been covering these street stunts extensively and learned that police have started targeting the people planning the chaotic meetups.

Investigators got a search warrant for Instagram, asking them to hand over the account information for the @704Meets account. They got back an email address that led them to 19-year-old Zachary Perialas.

Perialas is accused of running the Instagram page, which has nearly 10,000 followers. The page routinely posts street takeover videos in Charlotte, and the stunts often prove dangerous.

According to an arrest warrant, police claim Perialas organized numerous street takeovers in March, including one on West Sugar Creek Road that ended with four people being shot. Two of those victims were critically hurt.

“You’re hoping and praying that they’re still alive and not dead,” said Terrance Adams, who heard the gunshots and saw a victim lying on the ground.

Adams applauds police going after the alleged organizers.

“Well, thank God for that, because it’s time for someone to do something,” Adams said.

Court records say after the shooting, Perialas posted, “You just put the best NC host in retirement. Send videos in, going ghost, 704Meets checking out.”

But the page didn’t “go ghost” for long. New video was posted just yesterday, along with a new Instagram story saying, “Waiting for the right time to pop out again. In 704 Meets we trust.”

Perialas was arrested in Union County. Sáenz went to his house and spoke at length with his mom. She was understandably emotional, but said she couldn’t comment right now. She said there is more to this story.

Police say Perialas has a history of engaging in street takeovers. He’s currently out on bond, charged with multiple counts of organizing a street takeover.

