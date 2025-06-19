$1B casino on track after years of delays

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Nation says it’s less than a year away from opening the first piece of its long-awaited casino resort in Kings Mountain.

The Catawbas and Delaware North, the tribe’s operating partner on the project, gave a tour of construction progress on June 17. An introductory phase of the casino resort is on track for a March opening, project leaders said. That phase will include 1,350 slot machines, 22 table games, a 40-seat restaurant, a bar and sports-betting kiosks. It will replace the temporary casino the Catawbas have operated since 2021 at the site off Interstate 85’s Exit 5.

Trent Troxel, vice president of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority, said the full casino facility is expected to open in February 2027.

