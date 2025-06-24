1st measles case of 2025 confirmed in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first case of measles in the state for 2025, involving a child who visited Forsyth and Guilford counties.

The child became ill while traveling from another country where measles outbreaks have been reported.

To protect privacy, no further details about the child will be disclosed.

Health officials are urging all unvaccinated individuals aged one year and older to receive the measles vaccination to safeguard themselves and others.

NCDHHS is collaborating with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Guilford County Health Department to pinpoint locations and times where people might have been exposed to measles.

Residents who visited these locations during specified dates and times are advised to check their immunization records or consult their healthcare provider to ensure they are up to date with the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

