1st measles case in state since 2018 confirmed in Mecklenburg County

RALEIGH — The first confirmed case of measles in North Carolina since 2018 was in a child who lives in Mecklenburg County, stated the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in a news release.

The child was likely exposed to measles while traveling out of the country.

The parents kept the child at home after returning to North Carolina except for one medical visit, which was done with precaution.

State Public Health officials said they are working with the Mecklenburg County Health Department “to ensure readiness to detect and respond to other possible measles cases or exposures.”

Patient information was not released due to privacy concerns.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, health officials said.

“You can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been, even up to two hours after that person has left,” officials said in the news release. “Measles can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis, especially in children younger than 5 years old. Measles begins with a fever that lasts for a couple of days, followed by a cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis (pink eye). A rash starts on the face and upper neck, spreads down the back and trunk, then extends to the arms and hands as well as the legs and feet. After about five days, the rash begins to fade. Individuals should stay at home when sick and should call ahead when possible before seeking medical attention to help prevent the spread of the virus. Providers should contact their local health department as soon as measles is suspected.”

It is important to get vaccinated.

