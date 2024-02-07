2 arrested in Rowan County drug trafficking investigation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two family members are behind bars after a lengthy drug investigation in Rowan County.

Deputies say 53-year-old Anthony Angle was arrested late last year. He’s accused by state and federal officials of trafficking more than 100 grams of fentanyl.

Less than a month later, 37-year-old Antonio Morris, a relative of Angle, was arrested after driving off from a traffic stop. He was found with an estimated 400 grams of fentanyl mixed with cocaine.

Deputies say the pair conspired together to traffic the drugs and angle was given additional charges.

Angle was given a $525,000 bond and Morris was given a $700,000 bond.

(WATCH BELOW: Pipe bombs found in glove box during traffic stop at Rowan County gas station)

Pipe bombs found in glove box during traffic stop at Rowan County gas station

©2024 Cox Media Group