1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Rowan County, troopers say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 70 in Rowan County Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Parks Road around 1:20 p.m. A person driving a Ford truck hit a driver who was parked on the shoulder. They died on the scene. Another person was hurt in the crash. The victim has not been named.

Part of the road was closed while troopers investigated. Troopers said the driver of the Ford truck is facing multiple charges.

