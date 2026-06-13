Woman charged in Union County overdose death

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A months‑long investigation into a deadly overdose in Union County has led to an arrest.

Detectives said the case dates back to December 29, 2025, when a person died from a narcotics overdose.

Since then, investigators have conducted numerous interviews and submitted evidence to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab for analysis.

Based on those results, detectives obtained warrants for Ashley Parish, a South Carolina resident.

Ashley Parish

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Parish, who was then extradited to North Carolina. She is now being held at the Union County Detention Center without bond.

Chief Deputy Tony Underwood said the case highlights the broader impact of illegal drugs on the community.

“The devastating impact of illegal drugs reaches far beyond the individual user; it destroys families and tears apart communities,” Underwood said. “If you are selling drugs in Union County, know that we are actively pursuing you, and we will hold you accountable for your actions.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

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