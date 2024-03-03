2 blind geese and their seeing-eye goose need new homes

The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is working to find a new home for a unique trio of waterfowl.

Two of the geese are blind. The third serves as their seeing-eye goose.

They shared this video on social media showing how the goose with sight takes on this job.

The goose nudges the blind geese and stays close to make sure they don’t wander off. He also gives vocal cues to help the blind geese establish spatial awareness, CWR says.

There’s not a lot of information about their history or how two of them lost their sight. They all arrived together from the same home, and now they need to stay together in a new one.

Anyone interested in helping or adopting the special family can email email adopt@cwrescue.org.

