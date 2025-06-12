2 charged in shooting that left unborn baby dead, mutiple hurt at Gastonia hotel

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that left an unborn baby dead and multiple people hurt in March.

The shooting happened on March 20th at an Econo Lodge on Broadcast Street.

Three people were shot, including a pregnant woman. Police confirmed that the baby did not survive. The other victims’ wounds were non-life-threatening, police said.

Jadedics Black and Trinity Hooper are both charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, police say. Black was arrested in Gaffney, SC, on June 12 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Hooper was taken into custody on June 4th.

Police say the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

