Stallings approves controversial Steven’s Village development

STALLINGS, N.C. — Town leaders in Stallings approved a controversial development Monday night, despite ongoing concerns from nearby residents about how the project will take shape.

The developer made several changes to the original plan. For example, they limited the number of pumps at a new gas station.

However, residents still worry about the project and whether it fits in with the community.

The town of Stallings greenlit Steven’s Village in a split-vote, which will bring 118 townhomes, a gas station, and a drive-thru restaurant to an area off Stevens Mill and Idlewild roads.

Tom Twitchel lives near the project in the Shannamara neighborhood.

“I’m not disappointed that they approved the project,” Twitchell said. “I’m disappointed that they did not demand more specificity and more accountability from the developer.”

Since last month’s public hearing, the developer has agreed to several changes. Some were to ease neighbors’ concerns, like limiting the height of the townhomes, and adding a bigger buffer between the project site and the Shannamara neighborhood.

The council asked, on Monday night, why the developer wouldn’t abide by a request to limit the hours of the gas station to less than 24 hours.

The developer later came around and said it would not be open 24 hours a day.

Twitchel said he wants more specifics on that and believes there needs to be more clarity and room for change for every aspect before construction starts.

“There were some agreements, but there was enough vagueness and enough lack of specificity that who knows exactly how it’s going to play out,” Twitchell said.

The town told Channel 9 the developer wants to begin the project this year, although a confirmed timeline has yet to be set.

VIDEO: Neighbors protest rezoning for proposed Stallings townhome development

Neighbors protest rezoning for proposed Stallings townhome development

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