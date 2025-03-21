Unborn baby killed in shooting at Gaston County hotel, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Multiple people were shot at a Gastonia hotel late Thursday night, including a young pregnant woman, police said.

Detectives with Gastonia Police Department said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at a hotel in the 1700 block of Broadcast Street.

Three people were shot, with police confirming that the baby did not survive.

The other victims’ wounds were non-life-threatening, police said.

Detectives said they’re looking into what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains open and active.

Police haven’t said if a suspect is in custody.

