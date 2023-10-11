2 children, 2 adults hurt in crash that sent SUV into Rock Hill restaurant

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a collision that injured two children and two adults Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at Burgers and Barley on South Cherry Road.

Police said a Ford Explorer was traveling north on Cherry Road when it crossed the center line and hit a Polaris 3-wheeled motorcycle. The Ford Explorer then careened into Burgers and Barley, causing significant damage to the building.

Both drivers were transported to Piedmont Medical Center. Two minor children inside the Ford Explorer were transported to Levine Children’s Hospital for their injuries, according to police.

Police said the investigation into this accident is active and ongoing.

