2 children reported dead from influenza, first pediatric deaths in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Two children have reportedly died from complications of influenza, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

It marks the first pediatric deaths in North Carolina for the 2024-2025 flu season, DHHS reported on Wednesday.

One of the children was in the eastern region of the state, and the other was in the central region, DHHS said. Their names and ages aren’t being released to protect the families’ privacy.

According to DHHS, 171 adults have died from flu-associated complications in North Carolina this flu season.

The department says it recommends flu vaccines for children; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “all children ages 6 months and older receive a seasonal flu vaccine and an updated COVID-19 vaccine.”

