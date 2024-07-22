2 Concord Fire engines involved in crashes over 24-hour span

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Fire Department said a car and a tractor-trailer hit two of its engines within 24 hours. One of the incidents was a hit-and-run crash.

Concord Fire posted about the crashes on Facebook on Sunday and on Monday. The department said the second crash was the fourth one this year that involved a Concord engine.

The first of the recent crashes happened on Interstate 85 on Sunday.

In the second crash, the department said Engine 11 was hit by a tractor-trailer while it was blocking for a call. The tractor-trailer left the scene of the crash, firefighters said.

All the firefighters are OK and weren’t near either of the engines during either crash.

The fire department said it’s working with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Concord police for the hit-and-run investigation.

“We cannot stress this enough……….SLOW DOWN, PAY ATTENTION, and MOVE OVER!” Concord Fire said.

