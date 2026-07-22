FORECAST: More heat before system brings rain, cooldown

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rain chances will be picked up today, but not until mainly this evening.

Before the rain gets here, we’ll be warming up to the lower 90s and feel near 100 degrees again with the heat index.

Scattered showers and storms move in tonight and may last well into Thursday.

Rounds of downpours lasting into the first half of the weekend may lead to some minor flooding concerns.

Flood Watches are currently posted for the mountains and areas east of Charlotte.

Several inches of beneficial rain is likely over the next few days in spots.

Drier weather should return by the end of the weekend.

Temps cool nicely thanks to the increased rain chances.

We won’t get out of the lower 80s from Thursday to Saturday.

More 90s come back next week.

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