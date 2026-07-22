Forecasts

FORECAST: More heat before system brings rain, cooldown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Rain chances will be picked up today, but not until mainly this evening.
  • Before the rain gets here, we’ll be warming up to the lower 90s and feel near 100 degrees again with the heat index.
  • Scattered showers and storms move in tonight and may last well into Thursday.
  • Rounds of downpours lasting into the first half of the weekend may lead to some minor flooding concerns.
  • Flood Watches are currently posted for the mountains and areas east of Charlotte.
  • Several inches of beneficial rain is likely over the next few days in spots.
  • Drier weather should return by the end of the weekend.
  • Temps cool nicely thanks to the increased rain chances.
  • We won’t get out of the lower 80s from Thursday to Saturday.
  • More 90s come back next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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