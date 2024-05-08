2 former healthcare workers charged in death of vulnerable adult

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two former CHESCO Services employees were charged with abuse and neglect, which led to the death of a vulnerable adult, officials stated Tuesday in a news release.

Janique Darrelle Stanton, 27, of Bennettsville, and Amani My’Shawna McCray, 19, of Cheraw, knew the victim was not supposed to be left alone for any amount of time, arrest warrants indicated.

However, they left the victim alone on Sept. 6, 2023, in her apartment in Chesterfield County for an undetermined amount of time.

When the two former employees returned, the victim, who was a resident of CHESCO Services, was in respiratory distress, according to the warrants.

They didn’t call for help right away or try CPR, the arrest warrants stated.

Stanton and McCray were booked at the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division led the investigation.

