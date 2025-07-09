Rescue teams locate body of missing boy near dock at lake house

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The body of a missing 14-year-old boy was recovered from Lake Norman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.

A lake house on Stover Road in Mooresville was being renovated and one of the workers brought his son, Angel Ernesto Carabello, to the site on Wednesday.

Angel Ernesto Carabello

Angel had gone down to the dock, but his father lost sight of him.

Workers and neighbors started looking for Angel and rescue crews from Iredell County, including drone teams and lake patrol units, began a search of the water.

Crews discovered Angel’s body under the dock.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Angel’s family during this time,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

