Charlotte resident found dead from stab wounds in Clover

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CLOVER, S.C. — Vincent Holmes, 26, of Charlotte, was found dead from stab wounds at a home on Cutter Point Drive in Clover early Sunday morning.

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene where Holmes was pronounced dead. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation.

An autopsy and toxicology tests are scheduled to be completed next week, with results pending. Authorities have not released any information regarding potential suspects or motives at this time.

